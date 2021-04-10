Selangor police chief: 550 triad members arrested in the state since 2019

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed says among the crimes committed were cases involving fights over drug sale areas and security control as well as extorting money from business premises owners. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, April 10 ― Selangor police have arrested 550 members of Gang 08, Gang 21, Gang 24 and Gang 36 for various offences from 2019 until March this year, said its chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed.

He said among the crimes committed were cases involving fights over drug sale areas and security control as well as extorting money from business premises owners.

“In addition there were 175 cases related to murder, attempted murder, rioting, use of firearms, robbery and other violent crimes,” he told a press conference at the Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters, here, yesterday.

He said the gang members arrested were local men in their 20s to 40s.

Meanwhile, Arjunaidi said the police were tracking down the remaining Gang 24 Bukit Raja members who are actively committing crimes and recruiting new members, including students, by offering them protection, money, power and influence.

He said police have identified several schools that were the target of the gang members in recruiting new members.

It was reported that the gang has enlisted almost 100 members of various ages from teenagers up to people in their 50s, around the Klang Valley.

“The triad members obtain financial resources through extortion, robbery, protection of entertainment outlets, massage parlors and gambling dens. They will create havoc and cause injuries if their instructions are ignored,” he said.

Arjunaidi said so far 50 Gang 24 Bukit Raja members have been arrested, 19 have been charged in court, 20 detained under the Prevention of Crime Act 1959 (Poca) 1959 and 11 others are still on remand. ― Bernama