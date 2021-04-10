NUTP president denies racism exists in union

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — The National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) has denied an allegation that racism exists in the union.

NUTP president Aminuddin Awang said the viral issue would give a negative perception on the union which represented teachers nationwide.

‘’So, we lodge this report to parry the allegation and we hope the authorities can conduct an investigation and subsequently bring those who created the racial issue to justice,” he told reporters after lodging a police report on the allegation at the Sentul Police headquarters here today.

NUTP reported that the allegation had gone viral on Facebook pages since February.

Meanwhile, Sentul Police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai, when contacted, confirmed having received the report. — Bernama