Najib receives Covid-19 vaccination today

Datuk Seri Najib Razak receiving his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine April 10, 2021. — Picture via Facebook/Najib Razak

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine today.

He shared the photos and a video clip of the vaccination process at a health centre on his Facebook page.

However, Najib did not disclose the type of Covid-19 vaccine he received.

“I have been vaccinated. So far, (everything is) ok. Thanks to the doctors, nurses and health assistants.

“Hopefully, the vaccination will be speeded up for Malaysians as well,” he said. — Bernama