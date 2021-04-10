Minister: 104,363 Neighbourhood Watch Community members sign up for Covid-19 vaccination

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a frontliner at the UiTM Private Specialist Centre in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, April 10 — A total of 104,363 Neighbourhood Watch Community (KRT) members nationwide have signed up for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme to date, according to the National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique.

She said the National Unity and Integration Department (JPNIN) has organised various campaigns and programmes to provide explanation and clarification about the Covid-19 vaccine to 250,000 members at 8,330 KRT nationwide.

“This is because we know that some of them are taking the wait-and-see approach and reluctant to register as vaccine recipients.

“To protect ourselves, our families and communities, we have to register. When our turn comes, we go and get inoculated. God-willing, everyone will be safe,” she said in a news conference after the Malaysia Prihatin Programme: Empowering Rukun Tetangga Community Leadership 2021 here, today.

The programme was launched by state Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, National Integration and Civil Society Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamahri.

In another development, Halimah said the ministry stipulates that the KRT chairman is only allowed to hold the post for up to six years and must give way to another member to lead the scheme after his term has ended.

She added that this was in line with KRT’s rejuvenation process to remain relevant and efficient, thus benefitting more community members.

Halimah said the ministry also specifies that committee members should include participation from various races as well as 30 per cent of women and youth aged between 18 and 35, respectively. — Bernama