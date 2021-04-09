In Ipoh, four remanded over false documents for govt contracts worth about RM3.7m

The Perak Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said the four were arrested in Taiping and Bandar Baharu, Kedah at about 8am yesterday. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

IPOH, April 9 — Four people have been remanded for six days to help in investigations into the submission of false claims involving government contracts worth about RM3.7 million between 2017 and last year.

Magistrate Noor Azreen Liana Mohd Darus granted the remand order on the two men and two women, aged between 41 and 49, beginning today.

The Perak Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said the four were arrested in Taiping and Bandar Baharu, Kedah at about 8am yesterday.

“The arrests were in connection with the case of two companies forging bank seals and signatures of bank officers and submitting false bank statements with fake receipts.

“This was for the purpose of getting tenders for cleaning buildings and places belonging to government departments between 2017 and 2020,” it said in a statement.

It said the project awarded to one company was RM1.6 million while that for the other company was worth RM2.1 million. — Bernama