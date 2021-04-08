Terengganu cops probe viral blank signed and stamped interstate travel form, say document forged

Police believe the signature of the Chukai police station chief was forged. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Terengganu police have initiated an investigation to look into a social media post that alleged an individual was given police approval with a station chief’s signature and stamp for interstate travel on an empty form.

Kemaman district police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said the inter-state travel form was from the Chukai police station.

“Our initial investigations showed that there was fraud involved in the signature of the police officer involved.

“We believe the signature of the Chukai police station chief was forged and used to give permission to allow a woman to travel inter-state. Investigations are underway,” he said in a statement last night.

Hanyan said the signed interstate travel form was given to a woman from Chukai to travel to Kuala Lumpur to attend an interview. — Picture via Twitter

Hanyan said the case is being investigated under Section 468 for forgery and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He added that the signed interstate travel form was given to a woman from Chukai to travel to Kuala Lumpur to attend an interview.

Yesterday, an image of the form was widely shared on social media, as many had questioned why the blank form had already been signed and stamped by the Chukai police station chief.

A caption attached with the picture of the form read: “New information. Approve first then fill in the form.”