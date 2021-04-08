Police: No criminal element in scalding incident involving two Romanian crewmen aboard cargo ship off Port Dickson

Nilai district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the incident was an industrial accident and preliminary investigations did not find any criminal or deliberate intent. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, April 8 — There is no criminal element in the incident where two Romanian crewmen of MV Rapallo were burnt by fuel while on duty in the engine room of the ship while docked at Jimah Energy Ventures (JEV) Terminal, Port Dickson, near here yesterday.

Nilai district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the incident was an industrial accident and preliminary investigations did not find any criminal or deliberate intent.

According to him, police received a report from the shipping agent at around 11.15pm yesterday, informing them about the accident involving two men known as Cristian Eugen Rusu and Ionel Laurentiu Timpu.

“In the incident, both victims, aged 29, were said to be conducting routine work on the ship when they were splashed by hot ship fuel.

“The victims were brought to Port Dickson Hospital for treatment and suffered burns to 50 per cent of their bodies,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said both victims are now in stable condition and have been transferred from Port Dickson Hospital to Mannipal Klang Hospital, Selangor for further treatment.

He said MV Rapollo from Australia docked at Jimah Jetty near here since last Monday (April 5), was carrying coal and was expected to leave today, adding that the Marine Department would conduct additional checks on the ship tomorrow. — Bernama