Covid-19: 190,000 Penang senior citizens register for vaccination via i-Sejahtera

GEORGE TOWN, April 8 — The Penang government has helped more than 192,000 senior citizens in Penang to register their information with the MySejahtera app for the Covid-19 vaccine by integrating the data from i-Sejahtera.

The standardising of data from i-Sejahtera, Penang’s welfare system, encompasses the elderly, single mothers, persons with disabilities, as well as anak emas, pelajar emas and ibu emas in the state.

State Agro-tech and Food Security, Rural Development and Health Committee chairman, Dr Norlela Ariffin today said that the initiative to integrate the data from i-Sejahtera to the MySejahtera app was proposed to Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar during a meeting.

“This is good news as Phase 2 of the Covid-19 immunisation programme for Penang is expected to begin by April 19,” she told reporters here.

However, she noted that the data from i-Sejahtera did not cover all senior citizens in Penang as there are over 200,000 of them in the state.

She said that about 11,000 senior citizens in Penang have either already registered themselves for the vaccination via the MySejahtera app or have not done it yet.

“Either way, we urge everyone to check in the MySejahtera app to ensure that they are registered for the vaccination,” she said.

Meanwhile, Norlela said that 41 per cent or over 570,000 of the population in Penang have registered for the Covid-19 vaccination.

“The figure does not include the 192,000 senior citizens in Penang that were automatically registered for vaccination via i-Sejahtera.

“Even if we add the number (with the 192,000 senior citizens), we are still far from reaching our target of 70 per cent or around 1.38 million Penangites to register for the Covid-19 vaccine,” she added.

Earlier today, Norlela attended the soft launch of Penang Adventist Hospital’s (PAH) nuclear medicine centre, the first private hospital in the northern region to have a full-fledged nuclear medicine centre. — Bernama