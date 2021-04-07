Under fire for ‘religious exploitation’, Fipper says Neelofa’s ‘Muslim-friendly’ sandal merely socks-friendly

Non-Muslim women and men who wear socks with their sandals can also use the Fipper x The Noor sandals, despite its ‘Muslim-friendly’ claim. — Pictures via Instagram/neelofa and Fipper website

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Local footwear brand Fipper has explained today that the controversial “Muslim-friendly” claim for its sandal in collaboration with celebrity entrepreneur Neelofa, just means that it can be used by those who wear socks.

The company said all its previous products, which are slippers, supposedly do not fit the image of a Muslim woman.

“The Fipper x TheNoor slip-ons are suitable for Muslim women who wear socks, since our previous products were less suitable with a ‘muslimah’ image,” the company said in a brief statement on social media.

It said it apologises for the “confusion” the label had caused.

Despite Fipper’s remark, not all Muslim women wear socks, nor are they mandated to do so.

Non-Muslim women and men who wear socks with their sandals can also use the Fipper x The Noor sandals, despite its “Muslim-friendly” claim.

However the explanation still drew backlash from commenters who said that it has not absolved them of the religious exploitation accusation.

Some of them joked over the absurdity of “Muslim-friendly” sandals, while others also accused the company and Neelofa of stoking Islamophobia with such a stunt.

This comes amid Malaysian social media users recently accusing Neelofa and the company of religious exploitation after she released “Muslim-friendly” slippers with local footwear brand Fipper.

Neelofa, whose full name is Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor, previously posted an Instagram story of a presentation for the Fipper x TheNoor by Neelofa slippers on April 5.

Neelofa’s RM79.90 slippers are markedly pricier than Fipper’s other products, which retail between RM16.90 and RM49.90 in their unisex collection.

The Naelofar founder has been embroiled in controversy recently over alleged standard operating procedure (SOP) breaches at her March 27 wedding to Islamic televangelist known as PU Riz.