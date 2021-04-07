Two KL mosques selected as transit centres for victims of domestic violence, says minister

Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun at a media conference at the site of the Dato Keramat Market March 18, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Two mosques were selected for the Masjid Santuni Masyarakat programme which makes the mosques as transit centres for victims of domestic violence, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

She said the ministry through the Women Development Department in collaboration with the Department of Federal Territory Islamic Affairs had implemented the pilot project at the Al-Ghufran Mosque in Taman Tun Dr Ismail and the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Mosque.

“The mosques will provide dormitory rooms, basic personal needs, and food and drink to the victims.

“I hope this pilot project will be successful and can be expanded throughout Malaysia, so that the victims can be protected,” she said at the handing over of Imarah Ramadan contributions to mosques and non-governmental organisations in Titiwangsa parliamentary constituency here today.

Seven mosques, 17 suraus and four NGOs in the parliamentary constituency received cash aid at the event. — Bernama