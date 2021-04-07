MARA Education Foundation channels RM172,000 to Kelantan govt for 2,820 students

YPM executive chairman Datuk Mohd Nizar Sudin said the RM172,000 allocation, made through the foundation’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, included for the YPM Back To School and the Quran Literacy programmes. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA BARU, April 7 — The MARA Education Foundation (YPM) has allocated RM172,000 to the Kelantan government to help with the school expenses of 2,820 secondary and primary students in the state.

YPM executive chairman Datuk Mohd Nizar Sudin said the allocation, made through the foundation’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, included for the YPM Back To School and the Quran Literacy programmes.

“A total of RM168,000 has been allocated through the YPM Back To School Programme in Kelantan which involves 14 parliamentary constituencies and for the benefit of 2,800 students.

“For the Quran Literacy Programme, RM4,000 will be disbursed to 20 selected students in the state,” he said in a statement today.

A ceremony was held at the Kota Darulnaim Complex here yesterday where Mohd Nizar handed over a a mock check for RM172,000 to the Kelantan government, which was represented by State Human Development, Education, Higher Education, Science and Technology Committee chairman Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan. ― Bernama