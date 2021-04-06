Report: RM3.8b govt projects’ cartel leader allegedly owns two helicopters, yacht, fleet of luxury cars

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission reportedly raided the home of the alleged leader last night, and found RM3.5 million in cash. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — In the latest revelation regarding a cartel that allegedly monopolised RM3.8 billion worth of government projects, a local news organisation has revealed its ring leader purportedly owns two helicopters, a yacht and a further RM41 million worth of cars and properties.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) further reported that last night, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) raided the home of the alleged leader — a 47-year-old “Datuk” — finding RM3.5 million in cash.

The suspect was also said to have RM15.7 million in luxury cars.

Accompanying images showed two Mercedes-Benz models, two Range Rovers and a Ford Mustang GT, among others.

A further RM29 million worth of properties, including a bungalow, a shoplot, and an office lot were attributed to the suspect, and have been reportedly seized.

FMT also said that a senior government official has been arrested, making him the eighth suspect to be apprehended in relation to the case.

The latest suspect is a 38-year-old quantity surveyor, and is believed to have used his position as a Grade 48 civil servant to give out information on projects in return for bribes.

“He was arrested at his home in Ampang last night. He received RM300,000 for each round of information supplied to the syndicate. To date, he has received RM1.2 million.

“More people will be arrested,” an unnamed source was quoted as saying.

FMT said that MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki confirmed the arrest.

News broke yesterday about MACC’s arrest of seven suspects involved in the cartel, which has supposedly been operating since 2014.

The cartel is reported to have controlled 150 companies that were being used to submit tender bids to ministries and agencies, resulting in the monopoly of RM3.8 billion worth of government projects.