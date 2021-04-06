Report: Najib served with bankruptcy notice over RM1.7b tax owed

In a report by Malaysiakini, a source close to the convicted politician said the notice is over RM1.7 billion taxes that IRB is seeking from Datuk Seri Najib Razak. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — A bankruptcy notice has been issued to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) who visited his home yesterday.

In a report by Malaysiakini, a source close to the convicted politician said the notice is over RM1.7 billion taxes that IRB is seeking from Najib.

“The case has been set for case management at the Kuala Lumpur court this May 5,” said the source.

Malay Mail is currently trying to verify the matter with Najib and the IRB.

MORE TO COME