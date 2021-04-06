Abang Johari welcomes Perikatan’s effort to assist GPS in Sarawak polls

Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said GPS would definitely welcome any quarters who want to lend a hand in ensuring its victory in the state polls. — Bernama pic

LONG TERAWAN (Sarawak), April 6 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg appreciates the Perikatan Nasional (PN) Supreme Council’s decision to assist the state’s ruling coalition to win the coming Sarawak state election.

He said GPS, which comprises Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), would definitely welcome any quarters who want to lend a hand in ensuring its victory in the state polls.

“Thank you to them (PN) for wanting to assist us. We welcome any helping hands (but) if anyone wants to contest, we will put up a fight,” he told reporters after launching the Sarawak Rural Broadband Network (SRBN) here, today.

Last Sunday, PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said that the PN Supreme Council had unanimously agreed to mobilise its machinery at every level to assist the GPS coalition in the coming Sarawak State Election.

He said the matter was agreed upon at the PN Supreme Council meeting, chaired by PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also Bersatu president, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari, who is also the Sarawak Chief Minister, declined to comment about the request from the state PAS Commissioner Jofri Jaraiee that the party be given the chance to contest in at least one out of 82 state assembly seats in the state polls.

“I am still in Long Terawan didn’t think of it (Jafri’s request). (I am) still busy with the broadband installation,” he quipped. — Bernama