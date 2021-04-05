Court fines foreign worker RM10,000, one-day jail for offering bribe at Tangkak roadblock

The accused, Imran Khan, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to bribing a policeman at a roadblock on February. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, April 5 — A 38-year-old Pakistani factory supervisor was today fined RM10,000 and jailed for a day by the Sessions Court here after he attempted to offer a bribe to a policeman to cross state borders about two months ago.

The accused, Imran Khan, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to bribing a policeman at a roadblock on February.

Earlier, the charge was read before Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin.

The Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in a statement today said the accused is a factory supervisor in Shah Alam, Selangor.

“Based on the charge sheet, the accused is alleged to have offered a bribe in the form of an artificial yellow chain to a police officer manning a roadblock at the Bukit Gambir toll plaza in Tangkak at 4.30am on February 6.

“The offer is in return for not taking action against him after he committed an offence by travelling across state borders from Selangor to Johor without a police permission letter,” the statement said.

For the offence, he was charged with two counts under Section 17(b) of the MACC Act 2009 which provides for imprisonment of not more than 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe.

The case was prosecuted by MACC Deputy Public Prosecutor Suhaili Sapun, while the accused was not represented.