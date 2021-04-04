UKM awards Dr Noor Hisham with honorary doctorate in Leadership in Public Health

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah was conferred the honorary doctorate in Leadership in Public Health by UKM chancellor Tuanku Muhriz Almarhum Tuanku Munawir yesterday. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/Noor Hisham Abdullah

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah was conferred the honorary doctorate in Leadership in Public Health in conjunction with the 48th convocation of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM).

The scroll was presented to him by UKM chancellor Tuanku Muhriz Almarhum Tuanku Munawir yesterday.

In a posting on his Twitter yesterday, Dr Noor Hisham thanked the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir for presenting him the award,

He regarded the award as a recognition of the commitment and dedication of educators at UKM and all the health workers.

“My appreciation and gratitude to UKM and its Faculty of Medicine for this award. As an alumnus of the UKM Faculty of Medicine in 1988 and 1994, I am also proud to see the success achieved by graduates who received their degrees at this convocation ceremony, which is held under the new normal circumstances,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also expressed his appreciation to his mentor Prof Emeritus Dr Freda Andrea Meah, who is an endocrinologist, for her congratulatory speech.

“I wouldn’t be who I am today if it wasn’t for the guidance and supervision of Professor Freda Meah. Thank you very much and I’m eternally grateful for the opportunity and the lifetime journey to do what is right for the people. InsyaAllah,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

The video of the speech was uploaded by the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, UKM, Prof Dr Raja Affendi Raja Ali on his twitter page yesterday.

In the 45-second video, Dr Freda Andrea said Dr Noor Hisham was his first trainee for endocrine surgery and that he was the best endocrine surgeon.

“I am extremely proud of him, I congratulate him from the bottom of my heart in receiving the doctorate degree which he deserved 100 per cent,” she said.

Last year, Dr Noor Hisham was awarded the 2019 Distinguished Alumni by the UKM Faculty of Medicine for his great contribution in the field of medicine. — Bernama