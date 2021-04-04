Perikatan leadership hails newly-form Bersatu-PAS central committee ahead of GE15 and Sarawak state elections

Bersatu sec-gen Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin speaks during a press conference at Yayasan Selangor in Petaling Jaya May 29, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The Perikatan Nasional (PN) supreme council today welcomed the Bersatu-PAS central committee that was formed to aid with the ruling coalition’s GE15 preparations.

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said this was among the matters discussed by the supreme council yesterday.

“In this issue, PN believes that the committee is able to come up with a strong strategy to gather support among the Bumiputera, besides preserving the importance and rights of the non-Bumiputera that is assured in the Federal Constitution,” he said in a statement.

Hamzah said the supreme council has also decided to deploy the PN election machinery and the party’s grassroot supporters to help Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) win the upcoming Sarawak state elections.

Hamzah also said that during yesterday’s meeting, the supreme council had also expressed its appreciation for GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg and his strong relationship with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyddin Yassin.

The Bersatu-PAS central level meeting committee was announced last Wednesday in a joint statement signed by the Hamzah and PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan.

This was in preparation of GE15, which Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has repeatedly hinted will commence soon after the current Emergency has ended — which is currently set FOR August 1.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak state elections is due by August 5, 60 days after the current state government’s term ends on June 6.

The last of the state’s elections in 2016 was won by the Barisan Nasional coalition, which took 72 out the 82 available seats.