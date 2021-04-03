SUKE incident: Work to remove gantry crane a complicated process, says Prolintas

A view of the location of the incident where a gantry crane component fell at the Sungai Besi Ulu-Klang Expressway (SUKE) construction site near Puncak Banyan, Persiaran Alam Damai, Cheras, March 24, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Work to remove the gantry crane which collapsed at the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) construction site where three Chinese nationals died in an incident at Alam Damai, Cheras last month will take a week to be completed as it is a complicated process.

Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (Prolintas) said in a statement today that the process would involve cutting the gantry crane into several parts before it is taken down.

“Six cranes will be used during the removal works after obtaining approval from the supervisory consulting engineers and the authorities.

“SUKE and the contractor, Syarikat Muhibbah Perniagaan and Pembinaan Sdn Bhd (SMPP), have begun work to remove the gantry crane,” the statement said.

It added this was carried out after the first phase of stabilising the u-beam structure and gantry crane was completed, and taking into account the safety of surrounding residents and construction workers.

Last Sunday, SUKE said the first phase of removing the gantry crane and repairs began on March 27 after they received approval from the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH).

On March 22, three Chinese nationals were killed while a driver was seriously injured when a component of a gantry crane collapsed at the SUKE construction site near Puncak Banyan, Persiaran Alam Damai, Cheras. — Bernama