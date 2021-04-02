Johor Pakatan leader says Perikatan government losing focus on public welfare

The flash mob that started at 11am saw about 50 people protesting at the Jalan Tebrau intersection fronting Plaza Pelangi in Johor Baru today. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, April 2 — A Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) leader today claimed that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government was more interested in its own interests than that of Malaysians.

Johor PKR deputy chief Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said that the PN government has expanded its powers as the country was under an Emergency.

The inability of federal and state legislatures to convene during the Emergency was harmful to democracy, Puah said after a Pakatan Harapan (PH) flash mob at the busy Jalan Tebrau intersection fronting Plaza Pelangi here today.

“So much so that the country’s democracy is effectively now two steps behind,” said Puah.

Johor PKR deputy chief Jimmy Puah Wee Tse (centre) alleged that Perikatan was now effectively controlling the country at the people’s expense. — Picture by Ben Tan

Also present were Johor DAP Youth chief Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali as well as several PKR and DAP members.

The flash mob, which started at 11am and ended 30 minutes later, was an initiative by Johor PH component parties calling for an end to the Emergency and to urge the government to reconvene Parliament as well as the state legislative assemblies.

