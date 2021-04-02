Ismail Sabri: NSC will discuss free movement for those fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks to reporters after the naming ceremony of the Malaysian made High Mobility Armoured Vehicle in Kuala Lumpur April 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 ― The National Security Council will evaluate the proposal for a travel passport for those who have completed their Covid-19 vaccine regimen, Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

Ismail Sabri said the passport that would permit interstate and possibly international travel could serve to encourage more people to register for the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

“We have not discussed it.. we will discuss it in the next NSC meeting,” he said when met by reporters after the naming ceremony of the Malaysian made High Mobility Armoured Vehicle here today.

He was responding to reporters’ questions on the possibility of the government allowing interstate and international travel to resume for those who have completed their vaccine course.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin said individuals who have received their two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine may be allowed to travel interstate or even abroad.

Muhyiddin reportedly said a decision will be made on the matter at the NSC meeting.

Currently in Malaysia, six states are under the conditional movement control order and while the rest are under the recovery movement control order.

However, interstate travel for non-work or non-emergency purposes are prohibited without police approval.