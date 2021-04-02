EAIC to conduct in-depth study on custodial deaths, says chairman

Mohd Sidek said that the study will be led by EAIC deputy chairman and former Federal Court judge, Tan Sri Zainun Ali. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) will conduct a comprehensive study on the issue of deaths in custody, said its chairman Tan Sri Mohd Sidek Hassan.

He said that it was part of EAIC steps in studying issues that plagued enforcement agencies, as well as recommending long-term solutions to eliminate the problems or at least reduce the incidence.

The former chief secretary to the government said that the study will be led by EAIC deputy chairman and former Federal Court judge, Tan Sri Zainun Ali.

“EAIC will mobilise collaboration with stakeholders from public service agencies, as well as non-governmental organisations, to ensure that the voice and wishes of every organisation are taken into account,” said Mohd Sidek in his speech at the EAIC’s 10th anniversary and 2020 EAIC’s excellence service awards (APC) here, yesterday.

He said since the establishment of the EAIC on April 1, 2011, the commission had received 5,237 complaints against various enforcement agencies, with 4,483 complaint files opened. For this year, a total of 326 complaints were received and 274 complaint files opened.

Meanwhile, he said that the level of integrity among civil servants was seen to be improving, with the strengthening of smart collaboration between the EAIC and other enforcement agencies.

He said that the entity did not work in silos and prioritised cooperation with other agencies, as a powerful weapon to achieve the target of making integrity the core of society’s culture.

“EAIC is also satisfied with the move by the heads of departments of enforcement agencies, who are now taking direct action against their respective staff if an offence is found to have been committed,” he said.

Citing a news report of a policeman having been charged with a traffic summons recently, he said that the action proved that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) remained firm in ensuring that its officers and personnel always complied with traffic laws and regulations, to serve as an example to society in general.

“As leaders of law enforcement agencies, we need to set consistent law enforcement standards for all,” said Mohd Sidek.

The EAIC was established under the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission Act 2009 (Act 700) as an agency to oversee integrity among enforcement agencies, with the role of receiving complaints from the public on misconduct by enforcement officers or agencies, and formulating and establishing mechanisms to detect, investigate and prevent misconduct.

EAIC regulates 21 enforcement agencies, including the PDRM, Customs Department, Immigration Department, Road Transport Department, National Anti-Drug Agency and National Registration Department, involving more than 210,000 employees.

Meanwhile, Mohd Sidek said that smart collaboration with PDRM had been mobilised through dialogue sessions between senior EAIC and PDRM officers recently, and the same approach would be used with other enforcement agencies.

He also stressed that there should be no compromise on misconduct and zero tolerance on illegal actions.

“This is what we call 'Tone from the Top'. Leadership by example. Leadership that adheres to the principles of integrity. And ‘InsyaAllah’ (God willing), ‘Tone from the Top’ will become a ‘Tone from Every Level’ culture,” he said.

At the event, a total of six individuals received APCs while 12 others received a certificate of excellent services. — Bernama