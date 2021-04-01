Johor govt assures Putrajaya of its support

Hasni said every effort will be made to ensure that government programmes are implemented according to schedule. — Picture courtesy of Johor Menteri Besar’s office

JOHOR BARU, Apr 1 — The Johor government has given its assurance that it will continue to support the federal government’s efforts under the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said every effort will be made to ensure that government programmes are implemented according to schedule.

“This is the responsibility of the state government where it will realise the federal government’s plans and aspirations to the best of its ability.

“The state government will also put the interests of the people at the forefront,” said Hasni after attending the 75th RTM Day celebrations at RTM Johor here today.

He was responding to yesterday’s news report where Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Muhyiddin said the party has no intention of withdrawing its support for Hasni’s leadership,

The prime minister, who is also the Johor Bersatu chief, said the party was now focused on issues concerning the people, besides also wanting to steer clear of conflicts at all levels.

Meanwhile, Hasni said the government will settle the issue of the appointment of village heads.

He said the appointment was made only to ensure that the people were represented by a village head who could truly carry the trust and be responsible.

“The appointment of village heads is not an issue. For that, I have informed the district officer to monitor and ensure that the responsibilities and tasks given will be carried out,” said Hasni.