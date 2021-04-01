Dr Adham: Over 215,000 have received both Covid jabs as of yesterday

A nurse administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a frontliner at the UiTM Private Specialist Centre in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 1 — A total of 215,395 individuals in the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme have completed receiving both doses of their vaccine shots as of yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said 482,808 individuals had received the first dose during the same period, bringing the total number of doses administered so far to 698,203.

Through an infographic shared on his official Twitter page today, Dr Adham said Selangor remained the state with the most number of recipients who had received the first dose of the vaccine, totalling 67,931, followed by Perak (49,365) and Sabah (45,185).

Kuala Lumpur recorded a total of 44,499 recipients, Sarawak (43,862), Johor (37,494), Pahang (33,588), Penang (32,425), Kedah ((29,089), Terengganu (23,887), Negri Sembilan (23,325), Kelantan (22,149), Melaka (12,906), Perlis (9,840), Putrajaya (4,873) and Labuan (2,390).

Meanwhile, Sarawak recorded the highest number of recipients who have been given both the doses, totalling 25,236, followed by Selangor (23,515) and Sabah (19,839).

Kuala Lumpur recorded 19,226 individuals, Perak (16,669), Pahang (16,550), Johor (16,497), Kelantan (15,234), Kedah (13,650), Terengganu (13,039), Negri Sembilan (10,539), Penang (9,330), Melaka (6,024), Perlis (4,465), Putrajaya (3,295) and Labuan (2,287).

Meanwhile, the number of registrations for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme was 7,501,094 or 30.92 per cent with Selangor recording the highest number with 2,055,553 registrations.

According to the immunisation programme, the implementation period of the first phase of vaccination is from February to April, involving 500,000 frontliners, including health workers.

The programme will continue for the second phase which is expected from April to August this year involving 9.4 million senior citizens, aged 60 and above, as well as the vulnerable groups with morbidity problems, in addition to persons with disabilities.

The third phase scheduled from May to February 2022 is for individuals aged 18 and above, targeting about 14 million people. — Bernama