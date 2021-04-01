Cops nab 35 in Alor Setar wild party raid

Kota Setar district police chief ACP Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir said a team of officers and members from the Kota Setar District Police Headquarters (IPD) had conducted a raid at 3.30pm in an operation codenamed Op Parti Liar. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

ALOR SETAR, April 1 — Police detained 35 individuals who had attended a wild party at a homestay in Taman Andalas, Jalan Hutan Kampung near here, today.

Kota Setar district police chief ACP Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir said a team of officers and members from the Kota Setar District Police Headquarters (IPD) had conducted a raid at 3.30pm in an operation codenamed Op Parti Liar.

“During the raid, police nabbed 24 men and 11 women aged between 16 and 26. All of them were compounded in accordance with Section 22 (b) of Act 342 and the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations.

“Of the 35 individuals arrested, 32 of them were also held for offences under the Dangerous Drugs Act (ADB) while three others were released after being compounded,” he said in a statement here today. — Bernama