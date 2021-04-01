Air Selangor: Water supply to Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam fully restored

A drop of water is seen dropping from a tap in Shah Alam March 30, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 1 — Water supply in all 31 areas affected by the scheduled water supply disruption in the Petaling, Klang and Shah Alam regions has been fully restored as at 6 am today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor (Air Selangor) corporate communications head Elina Baseri said the company thanked consumers for their patience and cooperation during the scheduled water supply disruption period.

“Air Selangor would also like to seek the consumers’ cooperation to report any incidents of leak or burst pipe in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya to ensure remedial action can be taken immediately,” she said in a statement today.

Water supply in the affected areas was disrupted due to new pipe diversion and connection works nearby the Carlsberg brewery in Persiaran Selangor Section 15, Shah Alam, Selangor on March 30. — Bernama