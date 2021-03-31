Sarawak CM: PM Muhyiddin agrees to review constitutional definition of Malaysia

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg says Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has agreed to relook Article 160 of the Federal Constitution on the interpretation of the Federation of Malaysia. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, March 31 ― Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has agreed to relook Article 160 of the Federal Constitution on the interpretation of the Federation of Malaysia, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said today.

He said the interpretation should be in line with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), not to mean the federation established under the Federation of Malaya Agreement 1957.

“The federal government has agreed to have a re-look on this,” he told reporters after addressing the 20th anniversary of the Swinburne University of Technology, Sarawak Campus here.

“After this, a decision will be made between the federal and state government as far as MA63 is concerned.

“If this is the case, then we have a good relationship with the federal government in line with the MA63,” he added.

He thanked the prime minister for agreeing to review the MA63 and Article 160 of the Federal Constitution.

Abang Johari clarified that he did not speak about reviewing the relationship between Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) government at a function in Lubok Antu yesterday.

“That was something else. It is political,” he said, adding that he did not touch GPS’ relationship with the PN government.

He said he briefly spoke about GPS not a member of PN, but formed the federal government with PN.

Abang Johari said he also touched about a decision to be made soon with regard to MA63.

Earlier in his speech at the 20th anniversary of the University’s Sarawak campus, he said the state government has no issues with Sarawakian students pursuing their education overseas as it helps to broaden their outlook.

“However, many who complete their studies overseas stay on in their host country instead of returning home to contribute to Sarawak’s development, which is therefore a loss to the state,” he said.

He noted that more than 90 per cent of Swinburne Sarawak graduates choose to remain in the state after graduating and are pursuing careers with key industry players or have set up businesses of their own to employ others.

He stressed that the establishment of Swinburne’s campus here has changed the higher education landscape and played a significant role in the retention of highly skilled Sarawakians who may otherwise have moved elsewhere.

“In addition, Swinburne Sarawak has helped to internationalise Kuching,” he added.

The chief minister also said the state government, through Yayasan Sarawak, is working closely with the university to turn it into a leading institution of higher learning in Malaysia by 2025 and to develop it into a world-class campus and a research ecosystem that links closely with Swinburne Melbourne and is aligned with the State Government priority areas.

He added the state government together with Swinburne Melbourne through share capital raising is investing over RM50 million in upgrading the campus to create a world-class facility for the benefit of all students.

The chief minister said the Sarawak campus plays a vital role in the state government’s goal to thrust Sarawak into the 21st century and achieving its vision of becoming a developed state by 2030, such as in the fields of digital economy, Industry 4.0, and hydrogen fuel cell technology.

Swinburne Sarawak’s research journey has progressed very well, starting in 2012 with a joint RM40 million grant from the Sarawak Government and Swinburne Melbourne to boost the university’s research programme, promote research collaboration and instill the best research practices.

Abang Johari said since the campus was established in 2000, there has been an influx of international students to the state who contribute culturally and to the economy and local businesses through expenditure on accommodation, food, entertainment and tourism.

He added Kuching City has also become more cosmopolitan with their presence.

Abang Johari noted that the Sarawak campus has produced 7,000 graduates to date with Sarawakian students accounting 65 per cent.

