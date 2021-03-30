Dr Sim refutes Covid-19 vaccine queue-jumping claim in Sarawak, says family did not receive special treatment

Dr Sim (front row, seventh left) posing in a group photo with some medical officers at the Stadium Perpaduan. — Borneo Post Online pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, March 30 — Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian has rebutted rumours that his family members had received preferential treatment and skipped the line for Covid-19 vaccines.

In his Facebook post, the SUPP president revealed that none of his family had been vaccinated yet though they have done their part by registering for the Covid-19 immunisation programme.

“Malicious and evil #FakeNews rumour on ‘Jumping Queue’. May God have mercy on them.

“I wish I can let my 80-year-old mother have the vaccines that were given to me as she has higher risk than me (for severe Covid-19 infection), though much lower risk (of exposure) than me from catching Covid-19,” he said.

He also said that the vaccination list is assigned by the State Health Department, a federal government agency which has been tasked to roll out the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Meanwhile, Dr Sim, who is also State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor, disclosed that a total of 32,398 individuals have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine under the first phase since the immunisation programme was launched by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg on Feb 26.

“A total of 16,088 individuals have also received their second dose of the vaccine,” he added.

In the same post, he also said it was another smooth-running day at the Stadium Perpaduan Vaccination Centre yesterday which had finished ahead of schedule. — Borneo Post Online