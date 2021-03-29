UTP ranks 62nd in the Times Higher Education Emerging Economics University Rankings 2021

Through this accomplishment, UTP has been placed among the top 100 best universities in the developing world. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SERI ISKANDAR, March 29 — Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) has achieved a better position in the Times Higher Education (THE) Emerging Economies University Rankings 2021, by climbing 16 spots into the 62nd rank from the previous placing in the 78th.

Through this accomplishment, UTP has been placed among the top 100 best universities in the developing world.

Its vice-chancellor, Prof Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib, in a statement today said with this result, UTP remains the best private institution in the nation and is ranked second among its Malaysian counterparts for the second consecutive years.

He said the recognition by THE is an accomplishment that UTP’s take pride in and will continue to strive to achieve a better ranking position.

“The rankings demonstrate our strong reputation globally in terms of teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. It also reflects our continuous excellence despite the challenges we face in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and as an institution in emerging economies.

“We will continue with our emphasis on strategies leading for excellence in academic, research and students’ experience in realising our vision and mission of becoming a leader in technology education and centre for creativity and innovation,” Mohamed Ibrahim said.

The THE Emerging Economies University Rankings consider 606 universities from 48 countries, classified by the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE Group as “advanced emerging”, “secondary emerging” or “frontier”.

The rankings use the same methodology as THE World University Rankings, however, the methodology has been recalibrated to better reflect the characteristics and development priorities of universities in emerging economies. — Bernama