LDP’s intention to join Perikatan will be considered, says Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU, March 29 — Sabah Perikatan Nasional (PN) is open to the intention voiced by Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to join the coalition.

Its chairman Datuk Hajiji Noor said what matters most now is for PN and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to unite the people through parties that accept the coalition’s struggles.

“We are open to the proposal of course, we will consider when the time comes,” he told reporters after officiating the Sabah Maju Jaya Roadmap, here today.

He was commenting on the statement issued by LDP yesterday that its Supreme Council has approved the decision for the party to join PN.

Its president Datuk Chin Su Phin said the decision was reached in a meeting today after seeing the determination of the PN government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in solving the people’s problems especially in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

LDP was founded in 1989 and was a component party of Barisan Nasional before it quit the alliance after the 14th General Election in 2018.

The party’s former president Tan Sri Chong Kah Kiat became the 13th Chief Minister of Sabah between 2001 and 2003. — Bernama