KUANTAN, April 12 — The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has presented a donation to the family of the late Muhammad Amirul Raziq Rosafindi, who passed away at Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital (HoSHAS), Temerloh, yesterday.

The Pahang Sultanate, in a Facebook post, said the donation was presented by Palace Religious officer Lt Col Anuar Mohd Ehwal to the late Muhammad Amirul Raziq’s father, Rosafindi Tambi Chik, at Felda Sungai Kelamah Mosque, Gemas, at about 3 am today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also conveyed his condolences and sorrow to the bereaved family.

The post said Private Muhammad Amirul Raziq, who was attached to the 25th Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD) in Bentong, died at 9.34 am yesterday after nearly two weeks of battling for his life following serious injuries.

He was laid to rest at the Felda Sungai Kelamah Cemetery in Gemas, Negeri Sembilan, at 4.30 am today, in a burial accorded full military honours.

Muhammad Amirul Raziq, 24, had been in a coma since March 30 while receiving treatment at HoSHAS after allegedly being assaulted by a corporal.

The incident is believed to have involved a 37-year-old corporal who allegedly acted violently following dissatisfaction over an assigned task. — Bernama