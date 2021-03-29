ECRL postponement: Govt suffers RM1.25m losses a day, says Malaysia Rail Link chairman

MRL chairman Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said the Malaysia-China mega railway project has been delayed for about a year and might be delayed further if the Selangor state government remained adamant with its decision. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 29 — The government has incurred about RM1.25 million losses a day following the Selangor state government’s decision to postpone the realignment agreement of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, said Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) chairman Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Mohd Zuki said the Malaysia-China mega railway project has been delayed for about a year and might be delayed further if the Selangor state government remained adamant with its decision.

“I hope the Selangor state government will decide on which line it has decided on. For me, there is no reason for the Selangor state government to postpone its decision because we (MRL) have given all the explanations related to the project,” he told reporters after launching his book entitled 365 Hari: Aspirasi dan Cabaran Mohd Zuki Ali, here today.

On the ECRL project, Mohd Zuki said it was divided into three sections namely Section A (Kota Bharu-Dungun), Section B (Dungun-Mentakab), and Section C (Mentakab-Port Klang) and was expected to fully complete in December 2026.

“Section A has been completed while Section B has been completed in terms of planning and arrangements to proceed with the project,” he said.

The Selangor state government reportedly disagreed with the proposed realignment of the ECRL involving Section C even though MRL had provided solutions and mitigation involving environmental protection, minimising social impact and improving rail connectivity.

Mohd Zuki said the matter would be brought to the Cabinet by Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong soon.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zuki, who is also Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) said the book revolved around the challenges he faced as the 15th KSN, starting with political turmoil, followed by the Covid-19 pandemic that affected the country’s economy, adding that the book was expected to be ready by the end of the year. — Bernama