Najib: Umno president has power to decide party’s AGM debaters

Datuk Seri Najib Razak said, 'We have to accept the fact that the president has the power to decide on the debaters'. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak today backed current incumbent Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi that the latter has the power to decide on the debaters of this year’s Umno Annual General Meeting (AGM) debaters.

“Even if we did not agree, we have to accept the fact that the president has the power to decide on the debaters,” he told reporters after arriving for the Umno AGM here today.

Earlier, former Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa alleged that Umno speakers during the AGM have been filtered by Ahmad Zahid, whom has been pushing to cut ties with Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional (PN) government ahead of general election.

“Nominated speakers were scrapped and replaced. Only people appointed by the president can speak,” he posted on his Facebook account but deleted it soon after.

Two days ago, Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob reiterated his stance on defending the party’s decision not to cooperate with Bersatu when the 15th general election is called.

Ismail Sabri, who is also the senior minister for defence, further explained that every Umno member, including those serving in the Perikatan Nasional administration, will abide by the decision that was reached by the party’s supreme council.

It was reported that a letter purportedly conveyed the Umno supreme council’s decision to end their current political cooperation when the next general election is called.

The decision was said to have been made during the Umno supreme council meeting held at Janda Baik, Pahang on February 19 after an overwhelming majority of Umno divisional leaders expressed their desire to discontinue cooperation with Bersatu and instead focus on strengthening their alliance with PAS under Muafakat Nasional.

Umno had initially denied news reports that the party will not work with Bersatu and PN in GE15.

Political observers weighing in on the Malay parties’ tumultuous relationship have said the PN coalition’s future looks dim without Umno.