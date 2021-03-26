Selangor mufti supports Sultan’s decree on 'Allah' ruling

Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah attends the 14th opening ceremony for the second term of Selangor State Assembly in Shah Alam in this file picture taken on March 18, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, March 26 — The Selangor Mufti Department today expressed support for the decree by the Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah of Selangor that the use of the word ‘Allah’ in the Bahasa Malaysia translation of the Bible or any printed books or writings of the Christian religion in any form remained prohibited in the state.

Selangor Mufti Datuk Mohd Tamyes Abd Wahid said the word ‘Allah’ is a sacred word for the Muslims and can only be used to refer to the Almighty God, the Most-Perfect.

It is the responsibility of all Muslims to protect the sanctity of the term ‘Allah’ at all times in line with the Selangor Fatwa Committee Meeting’s decision on Feb 18, 2010, he said in a statement.

He said if there are elements of insult or misuse towards the term, then it should be prevented in accordance with the provisions of the law.

Mohd Tamyes said the meeting also stressed that the term ‘Allah’ could not be used to refer to God by religions aside from Islam.

Therefore, Mohd Tamyes said Muslims should support every effort to prohibit the use of the word ‘Allah’ by non-Muslims in the wrong context, with the aim of curbing confusion in society.

He also urged Muslims, especially in Selangor to continue to protect the sanctity of the word ‘Allah’ from being misused by certain parties, especially in matters that could threaten the faith of Muslims.

“Muslims and non-Muslims must respect the decision that has been gazetted,” he said. — Bernama