Shariah court staff in Perlis remanded to assist in MACC investigation

KANGAR, March 25 ― A Shariah court employee has been remanded for two days, starting today, to assist in the investigation into allegations of accepting bribes as an inducement to expediate applications relating to Islamic family matters.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Kamaliza Md Zain at the Kangar Court today after allowing the application of the Perlis Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to the sources, the Grade 29 Shariah court staff received a bribe amounting to RM5,500 as an inducement to expediate the application process.

The source also said that based on the transaction review, the 41-year-old suspect had received RM3,000 on Wednesday (March 17).

The suspect was arrested after giving statement at the Perlis MACC office at about 5.30pm yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009. ― Bernama