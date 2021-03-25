Malaysian Highway Authority: Prolintas, SUKE appoint independent body to conduct safety audit

The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) in a statement said the independent auditor was also appointed to study the cause of the incident on March 22, apart from the investigation by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) and the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH). — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (Prolintas) and the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) have appointed independent auditor today to conduct a comprehensive safety audit on the SUKE construction site.

The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) in a statement said the independent auditor was also appointed to study the cause of the incident on March 22, apart from the investigation by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) and the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH).

“The appointment of this independent auditor is the standard operating procedure (SOP) when something unforeseen happens at all highway construction sites.

“All highway project developer companies are responsible for ensuring that all contractors and sub-contractors comply with the work rules and procedures set,” said the statement.

It said instructions were issued to all concessionaires involved in highway projects under construction to carry out detailed safety inspections through independent auditors.

In line with the concession agreement, the statement said that in the event of an unforeseen incident, the concession company is responsible for appointing an independent auditor who will be monitored by the LLM.

“The appointment of these independent auditors is necessary to assess overall compliance with the SOPs, improvement measures that need to be taken and study the causes of the unforeseen incidents,” it said.

Apart from that, the LLM was also instructed by Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof to ensure that all concessionaires carry out detailed inspections at all construction sites that are regarded as high risk to the safety of road users, the public and construction workers.

Three Chinese nationals were crushed to death while a motorist was seriously injured when a gantry crane toppled over at the SUKE construction site at Jalan Alam Damai, Cheras here. — Bernama