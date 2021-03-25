DOSH: Probe into launching gantry incident at SUKE construction site will take a month

A view of the location of the incident where a gantry crane component fell at the Sungai Besi Ulu-Klang Expressway (SUKE) construction site near Puncak Banyan, Persiaran Alam Damai, Cheras, March 24, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PUTRAJAYA, March 25 ― The investigation into the case of a launching gantry falling at the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) construction site near Puncak Banyan, Persiaran Alam Damai, Cheras, on Monday, is expected to be completed within one month.

The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) said the probe involved observation and scrutiny at the scene, taking witness statements and conducting forensic engineering analysis to complete the investigation process.

“Further legal action will be taken based on the results of the detailed investigation,” DOSH said in a statement today.

It said that among the actions that can be taken include prosecution under the provisions of sections 15 and 17 of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994, which state that it is the employer's duty to ensure the safety, health and welfare of his employees while working, and the safety and health of persons other than his employees, affected by work activities.

The maximum penalty for an offence under both sections is a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or two years imprisonment, or both, if convicted.

DOSH said the stop-work notice issued by DOSH over the incident would only be revoked after the employer took corrective action and comprehensive control measures to prevent accidents.

The accident that occurred early Monday resulted in the death of three construction project workers, while a Perodua Bezza driver was seriously injured as a result of his car being hit by the structure while passing through the area.

According to the statement, last year, DOSH conducted 14,786 occupational safety and health (OSH) inspections in the construction sector, and of the total, 5,117 notices, 404 compound actions and 73 prosecutions were undertaken with penalties totalling around RM1.7 million.

“DOSH takes every workplace accident seriously, whether it involves employees or the public,” the statement said.

DOSH said employers have control and responsibility to first identify hazards at the workplace, make risk assessments and then take effective risk control measures before employees carry out work activities to reduce employee safety and health risks and prevent occupational accidents or diseases.

“DOSH will continue field monitoring, including by using the latest technology applications and will not hesitate to take stern action against any party, including developers and contractors who are found to be neglecting occupational safety and health aspects,” it added. ― Bernama