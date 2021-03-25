Covid-19: Numbers up again with 1,360 new cases, Selangor still leads with 365 new infections

PJ Polyclinic health workers conduct a Covid-19 swab test using the RTK-Antigen Covid-19 Kit in Dewan Serbaguna MBPJ in Petaling Jaya. The test will be conducted until this Friday for a fee RM70 January 19, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 25 — New Covid-19 case numbers in Malaysia increased slightly today with 1,360 new infections reported over the last day, almost 100 more cases than was reported yesterday.

A tweet by Health Ministry director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah showed Selangor topping the list again with 356 new infections, followed by Sarawak with 308 new cases, and Johor with 129.

Penang reported 113 new infections, with 98 new cases reported in Kuala Lumpur, and Perak with 71 cases, making up the top six states today.

This brings the cumulative number of local Covid-19 infections to 338,168 cases to date.

MORE TO COME