Cops to determine if occupants of crashed chopper cleared for interstate travel, says Pahang police chief

Malaysia’s Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that the Airbus H125 helicopter carrying five passengers crashed at Selangor’s Subang Airport, March 24, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUANTAN, March 25 — Police will investigate whether the five people on board the Airbus AS350 B3 helicopter which crashed in Subang, Selangor yesterday had a permit for cross-border travel.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said police knew that the helicopter, carrying the pilot, co-pilot and three passengers, departed from Sungai Lembing here at about 8.30am.

“We will investigate to find out whether they had a permit we would like to remind anyone wishing to enter (or leave) Pahang to first get a permit for interstate travel. Otherwise, be prepared to be slapped with a compound.

“This reminder is also for those who travel by air or sea,” he told a press conference after attending the 214th Police Day celebration here today.

The helicopter, operated by Leopad Aviation Sdn Bhd, crashed at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport at 9.25am, injuring two of the five people on board. — Bernama