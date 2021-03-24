PM Muhyiddin: Govt committed to upholding roles, functions of Malaysian Civil Defence Force

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivers his speech during 69th MCDF anniversary celebration in Kajang, March 24, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KAJANG, March 24 — The government is committed to upholding the roles and functions of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (MCDF) and ensuring the wellbeing of all MCDF personnel through the Prime Minister’s Department.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said, as such, various proactive measures will continue to be taken to improve MCDF service efficiency and effectiveness by expanding its emergency and disaster operations to encompass special cross-agency integrated operations.

The measures, which also include border control and community empowerment programme, were aimed at combating the Covid-19 pandemic, especially at quarantine stations and centres.

Muhyiddin said this at the 69th MCDF anniversary celebration and the launch of its new headquarters building here today, which was also attended by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof and MCDF Chief Commissioner Datuk Roslan Wahab.

The prime minister said in strengthening MCDF’s role as a strong bulwark of national defence, especially in providing humanitarian services during emergency or disaster, the government would also look into several proposals and initiatives for improvement.

Among the initiatives is the construction of office complexes and training centres in Perak, Sabah and Sarawak under the second rolling plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan, which will be equipped with public warning systems and serve as temporary shelters for people affected by disasters.

Apart from that, he said the government had also considered upgrading and restructuring all MCDF permanent posts at state and district offices through the Disaster Management Secretariat.

Muhyiddin said he was made to understand that there are only 578 officers holding permanent posts in disaster management.

“In line with the government’s initiatives, I hope the MCDF will continue playing its roles to increase local community’s preparedness in facing any form of disaster and emergency situation at the state, district right down to the grassroots level.

“This includes going to the ground more frequently to educate or hold public engagement sessions to enhance public awareness and to ensure that they will be ready to act as the first responder when facing an emergency situation, such as natural disaster or fire,” he said. — Bernama

