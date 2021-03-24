Johor Customs Dept foils contraband liquor syndicate using houses for sale, rent as front

Sazali said further inspection revealed that the two houses were unoccupied, with banners hung outside stating they were for sale or rent. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

JOHOR BARU, March 24 — The Johor Customs Department recently busted a contraband liquor smuggling syndicate that uses houses with a for sale or rent signage as its storage facility.

The modus operandi involving the syndicate was uncovered after the Johor Customs Department conducted two separate raids in the Bandar Datuk Onn residential area here last Saturday.

Johor Customs Department director Sazali Mohamad said in the first raid at 3pm, the raiding team found alcoholic beverages with unpaid duties amounting to 5,390 litres.

He said a check on the house, that was put up for sale or rent, found 4,828 bottles and 7,128 cans of alcoholic beverages worth RM385,012.85 including duties.

“Investigators conducted another raid on an empty house in the same residential area at about 11.45pm and found 1,400 litres of alcohol beverages with unpaid duties.

“The second raid yielded 2,322 bottles and 1,176 cans worth RM128,736 including duties,” said Sazali in a statement issued here today.

Sazali said further inspection revealed that the two houses were unoccupied, with banners hung stating they were for sale or rent.

“An investigation is underway to check if the two premises are owned by the same or different syndicates.

“Efforts to trace the owners of the two premises are currently being carried out to assist in the investigations,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.