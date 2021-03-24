In Kuala Lumpur, photographer found guilty of insulting Hinduism on social media

Judge M.M. Edwin Paramjothy made the decision after finding that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubt against Zamri Abdul Razak, 54, at the end of the defence case. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — A photographer of a production company was found guilty by the Sessions Court here, today of insulting Hinduism on his Facebook account, two years ago.

Judge M.M. Edwin Paramjothy made the decision after finding that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubt against Zamri Abdul Razak, 54, at the end of the defence case.

“After listening to statements from both parties, the court finds that the prosecution has successfully proven its case,” said the judge who also set April 2 for sentencing.

A total of nine prosecution witnesses and one defence witness, namely the accused, had testified in the trial which began on April 23, 2019.

On the first and second count, Zamri allegedly uploaded two offensive posts on his Facebook account in the name of “Zamri Bin Abd Razak” with the intent to offend others.

The two posts were read by a Facebook user “Saravana Kumar” at the Cyber Crime and Multimedia Investigation Division Office of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department, Bukit Aman Police Headquarters, at the 27th floor of Menara KPJ in Wangsa Maju, here, at 12.45pm on March 10, 2019.

The charges were framed under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and punishable under Section 233(3) of the same act, which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or up to one year’s jail, or both, upon conviction and a fine of RM1,000 for every day that the offence is repeated after conviction. — Bernama