FT minister: Temporary marquee at Keramat market for traders to conduct business during Ramadan

In the March 17 incident, more than 40 stalls at the market caught fire. However, no casualties were reported. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — A temporary marquee will be set up at the site of the rows of stalls at Pasar Dato Keramat that went up in flames last Wednesday to allow traders to conduct their business throughout the Ramadan month.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said cleaning works would start this Friday before the marquee can be erected.

“We want to clean everything including the stalls that were partially burnt and those that were untouched and this process is expected to take two weeks to complete,” he said adding that he was told that 24 of the 49 affected traders decided to open up for business throughout Ramadan.

“A large tent will be set up, where an area of 100 square feet will be allocated (to each trader to conduct their business),” Annuar said during a session held with the affected traders, streamed live on the ministry’s Facebook page today.

Annuar said the traders were only allowed to run their business until the Aidilfitri celebration so that work on building 50 semi-permanent stalls could start, adding that the contractor was given a four-month deadline to complete the job.

He said the ministry would allow the traders to set up shop anywhere as long as it does not obstruct traffic and disturb people throughout the four months. — Bernama