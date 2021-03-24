Director of Terengganu foundation remanded over graft involving RM9m face mask project

The man was remanded to assist investigations under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009 for allegedly accepting a bribe from company directors as a reward for proposing a joint venture with their company to produce face masks. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA TERENGGANU, March 24 — A director of a foundation in Terengganu has been remanded for seven days starting today to assist investigations into a bribery case involving a RM9 million project to produce face masks.

The remand order was issued by the Kuala Terengganu Court deputy registrar Wan Azianti Abd Salleh following an application from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to sources, the 55-year-old man was nabbed at his house here at 4.30pm yesterday.

He was remanded to assist investigations under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009 for allegedly accepting a bribe from company directors as a reward for proposing a joint venture with their company to produce face masks. — Bernama