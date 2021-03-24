Air Selangor: Water cuts in Selangor at end March, early April in KL for maintenance work

For Kuala Lumpur, Air Selangor said that there would be a 68-hour supply disruption between April 6 and April 9 for valve replacement works along the raw water supply pipeline from the Klang Gates dam. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Air Selangor announced today two scheduled water disruptions, one in Selangor from March 30 to April 1 and another here between April 6 and April 9.

The water concessionaire said the first disruption of 48 hours in Selangor was for pipe replacement works near the Carlsberg factory in Seksyen 15, Shah Alam.

“The pipe removal and connection works would be carried out on March 30 from 9am till 9pm. These works were scheduled for January 12, 2021, but postponed owing to the movement control order (MCO).

“The pipe removal and connection works would cause scheduled water disruption in five areas in Petaling, 14 areas in Klang and 11 areas in Shah Alam beginning 9am, March 30, 2021,” the firm said in a statement.

Air Selangor said that water supply is expected to be fully restored at 9pm on April 1.

For Kuala Lumpur, Air Selangor said that there would be a 68-hour supply disruption between April 6 and April 9 for valve replacement works along the raw water supply pipeline from the Klang Gates dam.

It said this required a temporary shutdown of the Bukit Nanas and Wangsa Maju Water Treatment Plant.

“These valve replacement works would be executed on April 6, 2021, 9am till 9pm. Owing to the temporary shutdown, 12 areas in Gombak and 46 areas in Kuala Lumpur would face scheduled water supply disruption beginning 9am, April 6, 2021.

“Water supply is expected to be fully restored on April 9, 2021, 5am,” it said.

Air Selangor explained that consumers may experience variances to the announced schedules, depending on the volume of the water supply, distance to consumers’ premises and the water pressure at the distribution system.

Consumers are advised to store water and use their supplies prudently.

Air Selangor also announced that it is planning to perform asset maintenance works at the Cheras Batu 11 Water Treatment Plant on June 15, the Sungai Langat Water Treatment Plant on July 6 and the Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant (Phase 1) on October 5.

However, it said that it is still awaiting approval from the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) and will make the announcements once this is received.

Air Selangor said the planned maintenance took into account various factors, such as avoiding key usage periods a week before and after gazetted festivals, important events including sporting competitions or conferences, and main school examinations.

It added that the maintenance works are crucial for consumers’ benefit and to increase its service quality.