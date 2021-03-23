Muda wants IGP to name those involved in police ‘cartel’ trying to topple him

Members of the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance are pictured outside Bukit Aman, Kuala Lumpur March 23, 2021. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) has called on Inspector-General Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador to name and shame those who are said to be involved with the supposed ‘cartel’ within the police force.

Muda said it supports Abdul Hamid's effort to speak up on the matter and his push to clean up the police force and expressed its willingness to assist the IGP and the police to ensure the full eradication of the said cartel.

“The exposure is very severe and worrisome because it portrays the existence of corruption deeply embedded within to the extent of influencing the workings and decision-making of the force.

“Therefore, Muda is urging for the police to expose the names of individuals involved in the cartel and corruption including former IGPs, politicians and businessmen,” they said in a statement here.

The aforementioned demand was also included in a memorandum Muda submitted to the IGP earlier today.

Last week, Abdul Hamid revealed a so-called conspiracy within the force to remove him from his post through the existence of a “cartel” comprising younger officers seeking to bring him down and control the force for its purposes.

Explaining the cartel activities within the police force, the top cop said that he wants to stem the culture of corruption among cops.

Yesterday, he was reported saying that this culture has spread to the top echelon of the force.

Abdul Hamid also said that the matter will be addressed internally, without having to lodge a report with the Police Force Commission.

Expressing concerns over the allegations, Muda also called for the investigation findings to be made public for all to view and for a Royal Commission of Inquiry to be formed to probe the report with transparency and fairness.

“The police are one of the main institutions in the forefront of the country’s administration, functioning as a law enforcement agency to safeguard the country and its people.

“Therefore, the persistent corruption and abuse of power within the force is something that must be addressed,” they added.

Earlier today, Puchong MP Gobind Singh Deo urged Abdul Hamid to reconsider the latter’s intention to deal with the supposed ‘cartel’ within the police force internally.

Gobind said Abdul Hamid’s allegations warrant open and transparent investigation with those concerned having to feel the full brunt of the law if an offence is proven to have been committed.