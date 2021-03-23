Six kids, supervisor held at gunpoint by robber at Terengganu childcare centre

Hulu Terengganu district police chief DSP Mohd Adli Mat Daud said that in the 9.30am incident, the suspect pointed the air rifle at the supervisor’s head and ordered the victim to hand over cash. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA BERANG, March 23 — A childcare centre supervisor and six children were today held at gunpoint by a man wielding an air rifle who entered to rob the centre here.

Hulu Terengganu district police chief DSP Mohd Adli Mat Daud said that in the 9.30am incident, the suspect pointed the air rifle at the supervisor’s head and ordered the victim to hand over cash.

He said the victim managed to deflect the air rifle, causing the suspect to fire a shot that hit the kitchen floor.

“The suspect then grabbed the victim’s handbag and a struggle ensued, but the suspect managed to run off with the handbag.

“The suspect also smashed the naco window in the kitchen and escaped on a red Honda EX5 with an unidentified number plate,” he said in a statement.

He said the suspect fled with jewellery, RM4,000 in cash, a mobile phone and the victim’s personal documents.

“Preliminary investigations show that the suspect broke into the centre through the back door.

“The victim and six children at the centre did not sustain any injuries and investigations are ongoing,” he added. — Bernama