Covid-19: Labuan’s new cluster originates from restaurant, says Health Dept director

LABUAN, March 23 — The newly-emerged Covid-19 Jalan Kemajuan Cluster here (as declared yesterday) was sparked by a restaurant’s regular customer who had been infected by the virus.

Labuan Health Department director, Dr Ismuni Bohari said several of the restaurant’s staff including the owner were tested positive for the virus and the premises had been ordered to be temporarily closed for sanitisation.

Based on the MySejahtera app’s record, at least 240 people are deemed to be possible close contacts of the patient who had patronised the restaurant.

“The individual, a regular customer of the restaurant, has infected several others there including the staff and owner,” he told Bernama today.

Dr Ismuni said healthcare personnel were making calls to the patient’s close contacts to undergo Covid-19 screening test at the Membedai Health Clinic.

“We do not rule out the possibility of more people being positive for the virus based on the preliminary investigation,” he added.

As least nine people had tested positive from this Jalan Kemajuan Cluster as of yesterday.

“The emergence of the new cluster shows clearly that the standard operating procedure (SOP) was not complied with, and we hope this will send a message to other premises owners the importance of full compliance with the SOP,” Dr Ismuni said.

Labuan has cumulative infections of 2,287 with 13 deaths so far. — Bernama