Raja Arshad to step down as Maxis chairman in April, Mokhzani announced as successor

Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir has been named as the next Maxis chairman. — Picture courtesy of Maxis

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Maxis chairman Raja Tan Sri Arshad Raja Tun Uda has announced that he is stepping down from his post, effective April 22, 2021.

In a statement tonight, Maxis’ board of directors confirmed that Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir will succeed Raja Arshad, and that the latter will continue to serve as an independent non-executive director of Maxis.

“It has been a privilege and honour to serve as Chairman of Maxis for 11 years, to work alongside my fellow board members in guiding the Company in its incredible transformation from a leading mobile player to the leading converged solutions provider in the country.

“I am proud of what we have achieved and how we have continued to serve our valuable customers and stakeholders in a rapidly evolving digital environment. My deepest appreciation goes to the Board, management and employees of Maxis from whom I have received tremendous support which I will forever cherish,” Raja Arshad said in the statement.

Raja Arshad added that he believes the time had come for him to pass on the role of chairman to a younger member of the board, congratulating Mokhzani for his appointment.

“He is a highly experienced corporate leader and entrepreneur who is well-versed with the telecommunication industry, having been on the board for some years and on several Board Committees.

I am confident with the continued support and commitment from everyone at Maxis, the Company will grow from strength to strength under his leadership,” said Raja Arshad.

In the same statement, Mokhzani thanked Raja Arshad for his many years of leadership, guidance and contribution to Maxis since his appointment in 2009, adding that he is looking forward to his new role and bringing new innovations to the country with Maxis.

“We are on the cusp of a new era of technology and Maxis has always been at the forefront of bringing new innovations to the nation. I am confident that as the leading converged solutions provider, the Company will play a key role in advancing connectivity and in the country’s digital agenda.

“We are certainly in exciting times and I am looking forward to my new role and working with the Board, management and employees as we accelerate our long-term growth ambitions,” said Mokhzani.

Raja Arshad served as chairman of Maxis since its listing on Bursa Malaysia in 2009, while Mokhzani currently chairs Maxis’ Audit and Risk Committee and is a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee as well as the Government and Regulatory Affairs Committee.

Mokhzani will relinquish his role as senior independent director and chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee immediately after Maxis’ annual general meeting is held on April 22.