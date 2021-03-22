Muhyiddin leaves for KL after concluding working visit to Sabah

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin attends the ‘Prosper Together With Sabah 2030’ townhall session at the Sabah State Administrative Centre in Kota Kinabalu March 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, March 22 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin departed for Kuala Lumpur today after completing a two-day working visit to Sabah.

Before the departure of the prime minister’s entourage, Sabah Islamic Religious Affairs Department director Datuk Saifulzaman Sangul prayed for their safe journey home.

They then boarded a special plane that took off at 5.05pm from Terminal 2 of the Kota Kinabalu International Airport.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor, deputy chief ministers Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, and other state cabinet members were at the airport to send them off.

During the visit, the prime minister attended several programmes, including a Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) dinner and a townhall session with Sabahans.

He also visited the Covid-19 vaccination centre here before paying a courtesy call on Sabah Governor Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

The prime minster also launched the Lok Kawi Resort City project and witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on foreign and domestic investments at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC).

Muhyiddin visited Sabahans in Tanjung Aru and Kampung Sembulan Tengah to wrap up his visit. — Bernama