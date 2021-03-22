MMEA detains crew, tanker carrying 15,000 litres of diesel near Miri

The oil tanker intercepted by the MMEA at about 20 nautical miles northwest of Kuala Sibuti. — Borneo Post Online pic

MIRI, March 22 — An oil tanker carrying a load of about 15,000 litres of diesel estimated to be worth RM33,000 was detained by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) here last Saturday for various offences.

MMEA Miri director Capt Md Fauzi Othman said the vessel was on a voyage to Bintulu when it was detained by MMEA personnel patrolling the area during Ops Permai about 20 nautical miles northwest of Kuala Sibuti at around 8.05am.

According to Md Fauzi, also detained were three crew members, all Indonesians aged 31 to 34, who possessed valid identification documents.

“Upon inspection, the vessel was found to have committed several offences, including failing to produce domestic shipping licence (DSL), port clearance pass and Form C.

“All crew members and the vessel were escorted to MMEA Miri Vessel Detention Centre Jetty for further investigation,” he said in a media statement yesterday.

Md Fauzi said the case would be investigated under Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952, Customs Act 1967, and Petroleum (Safety Measures) Act 1984.

Meanwhile, he advised the maritime community to always abide by the law and maintain safety at sea by wearing safety jackets.

For complaints, feedback and emergencies at sea, contact MMEA Miri operations centre at 085-418204, MMEA Sarawak operations centre at 082-432544 or MERS 999, he said. — Borneo Post Online